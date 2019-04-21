Things are getting real! Duchess Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, has arrived in the United Kingdom as the due date of the royal baby inches closer.

The yoga instructor, 62, flew from Los Angeles to London as the Suits alum, 37, and Prince Harry await the arrival of their first child. Though speculation began to swirl that Meghan has already given birth, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter shared on Monday, April 15, that the talk was untrue.

“If you believe that [she had her baby], you’d believe anything,” Arbiter, 79, said during an interview with Today Extra. “It’s really a case of keeping the royal rumor mill going — a good story sells a newspaper but, quite frankly, there isn’t any substance to it.”

As for when the public will be made aware of the newest royal baby, the On Duty With The Queen author explained that it won’t be immediately after Meghan delivers the child. “We’ll know in due course when the baby is born. Harry and Meghan made it very clear the birth is going to be private,” Arbiter said. “There aren’t going to be any advance notices and they will release any details once they’ve had time to bond with the baby. … The birth will come as they said, in late-April, early May, and we just need to hold our horses until then.”

It was revealed earlier this month that the 34-year-old former military pilot and Meghan — who wed in May 2018 — will not rush to share their happy news.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on April 11. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Following Harry and Meghan’s baby announcement in October 2018, the palace shared that Ragland “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

