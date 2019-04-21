A beautiful day to celebrate! Prince William and Duchess Kate attended Easter service at St George’s Chapel on Sunday, April 21, in Windsor, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, looked picture perfect as she stepped out wearing a powder blue coat with a matching dress and fascinator. She paired the ensemble with a pair of nude heels and her best accessory — a smile. William, 36, walked alongside his wife and sported a navy blue suit with a complementary tie. The pair appeared to giggle with each other as they strolled into the church.

Noticeably absent were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 11-month-old Prince Louis.

Other members of the royal family who attended the special Easter service included Princess Beatrice and her father, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie. Edward and Sophie’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, and Mike and Zara Tindall.

Though Prince Harry was present, his wife, Duchess Meghan, did not attend the service as she is preparing to give birth to the couple’s first child any day now. The former military pilot, 34, walked into St George’s Chapel alongside Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips.

Many have speculated that the Suits alum, 37, has already given birth, however, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter debunked the chatter during an interview with Today Extra on Monday, April 15 — and shared additional information.

“If you believe that [she had her baby], you’d believe anything,” Arbiter, 79, said. “It’s really a case of keeping the royal rumor mill going — a good story sells a newspaper but, quite frankly, there isn’t any substance to it.”

He added: “We’ll know in due course when the baby is born. Harry and Meghan made it very clear the birth is going to be private. There aren’t going to be any advance notices and they will release any details once they’ve had time to bond with the baby. … The birth will come as they said, in late-April, early May, and we just need to hold our horses until then.”

Easter Sunday also marked another special occasion for the royal family as Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 93rd birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a series of sweet photos on their official Instagram account. “Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny,” the post read. “Wishing you the most wonderful day! 🎈Harry & Meghan.”

Scroll down to see pictures from the royal Easter service.