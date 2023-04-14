Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “struggling” during the lead-up to King Charles III’s coronation, Deepak Chopra has claimed.

The Indian-American author, who is one of the most prominent figures in the New Age movement, told the Daily Mail in an interview published Wednesday, April 12, that the Sussexes are having a difficult time amid their ongoing royal drama.

“They’re struggling right now,” the alternative medicine advocate, 76, told the outlet about his “periodic” time spent with the Archewell cofounders.

Chopra has worked with Harry, 38, and Meghan, 42, several times. He appeared on their “Archewell Audio” podcast in December 2020 and participated in the Suits alum’s 40th birthday initiative in 2021.

Chopra continued: “I hope they get through it light-hearted. I think there’s too much drama around them. People should mind their own business.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex — who has made numerous allegations against The Firm in recent years — will be in attendance for his father’s coronation next month. Meghan, “will remain in California with [her and Harry’s children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement read. Charles’ coronation falls on May 6, Archie’s 4th birthday.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the “Archetypes” podcast host’s reason for skipping the royal ceremony. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

The insider continued: “She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

Harry and Meghan’s rocky relationship with his family was confirmed in January 2020 when they decided to step down from their positions as senior royals. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, soon left the U.K. and moved to California with Archie to build a life for their family outside of the monarchy. They welcomed daughter Lilibet in June 2021.

The Sussexes have been vocal about the alleged mistreatment they received by the royals, with Harry making dozens of allegations against his father, 74, and older brother, Prince William, in his debut memoir, Spare. (Among the allegations are claims of racism against the family, an alleged unwillingness to provide them with adequate mental health treatment and more, with Harry also claiming that he and William, 40, once got into a physical altercation over the Prince of Wales’ criticism of Meghan.)

Despite the drama, both sides have claimed they want to make amends — something Charles was “hoping” he could do with Meghan at the coronation, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

“Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” the insider said.

Another source added, “King Charles is sad Meghan can not attend but is thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance.”

As for the advice Chopra would give the Sussexes at this time, he believes Harry and Meghan should “ignore [the public’s opinion] because if you react you’ll just aggravate the situation,” he told the Daily Mail. “If you ignore it, people can’t say anything, then they’ll stop.”