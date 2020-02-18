Harry-Styles-Is-‘OK’-After-Being-Robbed-at-Knifepoint-in-London

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint in the Hampstead village of North London late Friday, February 14, Us Weekly confirms.

“He is OK,” a source tells Us.

The incident took place at 11:50 p.m. on Friday and was reported to police the next day.

“A man in his 20s was approached by another man [who] threatened him with a knife,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service tells Us. “The victim was not injured. However, cash was taken from him.”

The spokesperson adds that “there have been no arrests,” and the police force is still investigating.

The robbery occurred just hours before tragic news broke about Styles’ ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack. The former Love Island host took her own life at the age of 40 in her London home on Saturday, February 15.

The One Direction alum, 26, met Flack when she hosted The Xtra Factor, a companion show to The X Factor UK, on which his boy band was formed. The former couple, who had a 14-year age difference, dated from November 2011 to January 2012.

Styles tweeted after their breakup that Flack “is one of the kindest, sweetest people I know.” Although he has yet to publicly comment on the TV presenter’s untimely passing, he appeared to pay tribute to her by wearing a small black ribbon on the lapel of his suit at the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 18.

The Dunkirk actor is still set to perform during Tuesday’s awards show at The O2 Arena in London despite his rough week. He is also nominated for two trophies: British Album of the Year (Fine Line) and British Male Solo Artist.

Styles and Flack’s close friend Nick Grimshaw, meanwhile, paid tribute to the Strictly Come Dancing season 12 winner on his BBC Radio 1 show on Monday, February 17.

“It’s such a tragedy and really brutal news to receive,” Grimshaw, 35, said. “I’m sure you know she was one of my favorite people to have on the show, one of my favorite people full stop. I just thought she was brilliant. … It’s been very tough for me and her friends, anyone who knew her personally.”

