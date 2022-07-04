Harry Styles spoke out after canceling his Denmark concert on Sunday, July 3, following a mass shooting at a nearby mall.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” the 28-year-old musician wrote via Twitter after learning of the tragedy. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner continued: “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

Hours earlier, a gunman opened fire at a Field’s mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, which is located close to the Royal Arena venue Styles was due to perform at later that evening.

The Copenhagen Police gave updates on the shooting via social media on Sunday, confirming that one person was arrested in connection with the event.

“We currently do not have the opportunity to tell more about the person’s identity,” the statement read. “We are massively present in Fields and are working to form an overview. We will update here as soon as we can #politidk.”

The police reported “more than one person is confirmed dead and several people are injured,” at the time, and asked citizens to reach out to relatives to update them on whether they were safe.

Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen later revealed that two 17-year-old Danish citizens and a 47-year-old Russian man were killed when the gunman opened fire around 5:30 p.m. local time, according to ABC News. Four more individuals were in “critical but stable condition” at the hospital as of Monday, July 4.

Styles, for his part, was in town as part of his Love on Tour gig. The British singer was scheduled to perform in Copenhagen before heading to Paris for his Tuesday, July 5, show.

The “Love of My Life” crooner’s statement on Sunday is the second message of love and support he’s sent his Scandinavian fans this summer following a mass shooting.

Earlier this month, Styles addressed fans in Oslo, Norway, during his Friday, July 1, show upon learning that a gunman had opened fire during Oslo’s Pride festival just weeks before he arrived in town.

“I just want to tell you that I’m very sorry and I hope you all feel safe in here with each other. The thing that I am most proud of in my life is getting to play in front of such an incredible, loving group of people every night,” the former One Direction band member told the audience at the time. “It is an honor, I thank you so much. The atmosphere that you’ve created here, allowing people to feel safe and to be themselves, and I know that in difficult times, it is hard to feel like you can make a difference, and I promise you that each and every single one of you can make a difference by the small choices, the tiny choices that you make every day to be that little bit kinder to someone, to do that little bit extra for someone — it makes the difference.”

He concluded: “I encourage you, even in the darkest times, to love more, to give more, to embrace more, be kind more, and I promise you it makes a difference.”

