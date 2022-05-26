Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are doing their best to ensure they still get to spend quality time together, despite their respective commitments.

“Harry’s excited about his tour but bummed it’ll take him away from Olivia for a while,” a source exclusive reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “But she’ll come to a few of the gigs and they’re planning on making fun little trips in various cities when she can take a break herself.”

Though the couple aren’t looking forward to being apart, they’re not concerned about the distance taking a toll on their relationship. “They’re not nervous about spending time apart, it adds to the attraction when they reunite after some time off,” the insider continued. “Both of them are secure and positive about what the future holds for them.”

Earlier this month, Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, were spotted on an Italian vacation, where the duo were photographed strolling through a small village together. “Harry and Olivia had such a great time in Italy, it was just what they needed,” the source noted, adding that it was the “perfect opportunity” to relax together before their schedules get “packed” with obligations.

The getaway marked the second time that the Booksmart director has traveled to Italy with Styles. In July 2021, the duo visited Monte Argentario, a peninsula in the Tuscany region, where they were photographed kissing and cuddling on a yacht.

On May 16, the “Watermelon Sugar” musician opened up about his love for the European country. “I drove to Italy by myself,” Styles recalled during an interview with Zane Lowe, noting that he started the trip with a friend but eventually began exploring on his own. “It was, like, an open-ended trip. … I just stayed there for a couple of weeks by myself and just went so slowly and felt much more present than I’d been in a really long time.”

He continued: “And I’d walk around, and I’d get a coffee and I’d sit down. I think I just relaxed a lot and felt like no one knew where I was and felt like a human being and felt very small in a really nice way.”

Wilde and the “Fine Line” crooner first made headlines when they attended his manager’s wedding together in January 2021, two months after news broke about her split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis. (The actors share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.) A source exclusively told Us at the time that the twosome hit it off while working on the movie Don’t Worry Darling. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Last month, Wilde praised her boyfriend’s performance in Don’t Worry Darling, describing him as “nothing short of a revelation” during an appearance at CinemaCon.

Styles, for his part, has been equally effusive about working with the O.C. alum. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he said during a May 18 appearance on the Howard Stern Show. “Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times. You have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift, that was very helpful.”

