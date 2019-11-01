



A former One Direction member as 007? Harry Styles revealed that his dream movie role would be James Bond in an interview with Hits Radio published on Thursday, October 31.

“Yeah, I mean, who wouldn’t [want to be Bond]?” Styles, 25, said when asked if he would be interested in taking on the role. “I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

The hunt is on for the next Bond after Daniel Craig confirmed in 2017 that the upcoming film, No Time To Die, will the fifth and final time he steps into the spy’s shoes. Craig, 51, previously starred in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Over the years, Idris Elba has been rumored to be the next actor to play the role. Elba, 47, told Vanity Fair in an interview in June that he won’t be the next Bond. He also explained that he would never want his race to be a reason he took the role.

“James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey,” Elba said at the time. “Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah! That’s fascinating to me.’ But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.’”

In April, director Cary Fukunaga and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced that Rami Malek had joined the cast of No Time Left to Die as a Bond villain. The crew chatted about the film during a livestream from the late Bond author Ian Fleming’s villa in Jamaica.

The Mr. Robot star, 37, shared his excitement for being cast in a video message. “I am not jealous, not one bit, that you’re all in the absolutely stunning setting of Ian Fleming’s iconic Caribbean home GoldenEye on the island of Jamaica, and I’m stuck here in New York, in production,” he said.

He added, “I’m very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew very soon, and I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride in all of this.”

Other new cast members joining the film are Dali Benssalah (Nox), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and David Dencik (Quicksand).

Returning cast members will include Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 8, 2020.