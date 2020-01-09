Harry Styles Watched a Dog While Its Owner Ran Into a Restaurant

Pup watch! Harry Styles once helped a complete stranger by offering to watch his dog while the man went inside a restaurant.

Sports correspondent Rory Carroll picked an encounter with the “Sign of the Times” crooner when asked what was the “most awkward” or “interesting” celebrity reaction he ever had.

“I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take-out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy,” Carroll recalled via Twitter on Thursday, January 8. “Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in.”

He added: “What a guy.”

The sports reporter also shared a sweet photo of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 25, holding his Labrador retriever. He is standing outside The Oaks Gourmet Market in Los Angeles in January 2018, which is when Carroll ran into the artist.

When the British singer isn’t helping pet owners get their late-night munchies, he’s focused on promoting his sophomore album, Fine Line, and teasing fans about a possible One Direction reunion in the future.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard or not, but I’m not in a boy band anymore. I’m in a man band now,” Styles said during the opening monologue of his November 2019 Saturday Night Live hosting gig. “I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight? Well, they’re not though. Wouldn’t it be crazy if they were though? They’re not.”

He continued: “I love those guys. They’re my brothers. Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louis [Tomlinson] … and um, Ringo. Ya, that’s it.”

The “Adore You” singer received some backlash for calling former bandmate Zayn Malik, the “Ringo” of the group, while other fans pointed out that Ringo Starr was simply the first member to leave The Beatles, as Malik, 26, was the first to walk away from 1D.

As for a reunion plan, Styles told Rolling Stone in his August 2019 cover story that he’s unsure about the timing.

“I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way,” he explained to the publication at the time. “If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’ But until that time, I feel like I’m really enjoying making music and experimenting. I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn’t be the same, anyway.”