Harvey Weinstein and James Toback are being investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department. The news was announced in two separate statements on Tuesday, October 31.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department has recently received multiple complaints involving Harvey Weinstein. These cases are under investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” the police department confirmed in a Facebook post. The same statement, but with James Toback’s name, was also released.

As previously reported, Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah and Asia Argento. Many of the accusers have detailed their alleged encounters in bombshell exposes for The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, left him amid the scandal. His rep previously told Us Weekly that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Women have since accused Toback, 72, of sexual harassment, including Julianne Moore, Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams. “I’ve struggled seriously to make movies with very little money, that I write, that I direct, that mean my life to me. The idea that I would offer a part to anyone for any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find is so disgusting to me,” he told Rolling Stone on October 27, slamming the allegations. “And anyone who says it is a lying c–ksucker or c–t or both. Can I be any clearer than that?”

