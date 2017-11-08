A spokesperson for Harvey Weinstein is responding to claims the NYPD has enough evidence to arrest the disgraced film producer after actress Paz de la Huerta accused him of rape earlier this month.

“We do not believe an indictment of Mr. Weinstein is imminent,” a statement by a spokesperson for Weinstein reads. “A formal presentation will be made on Mr. Weinstein’s behalf in the appropriate course of the investigation, and we strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted. Blair Berk and Ben Brafman will be defending Mr. Weinstein in any matters in New York.”

Nicholas DiGaudio, the NYPD officer who is leading the investigation, told Vanity Fair de la Huerta’s allegations launched a new investigation and there was enough evidence to arrest Weinstein on Friday, November 3.

“I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the NYPD standpoint we have enough to make an arrest,” DiGaudio told the publication who first told de la Huerta’s story.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert K. Boyce also spoke about de la Huerta’s allegations and potential arrest at a press conference on the same day.

“We have an actual case here,” Boyce said. “We’re happy with where the case is right now. Mr. Weinstein is out of state, we would need an arrest warrant to arrest him. Right now we’re gathering our evidence and continue to do so.”

As previously reported, the disgraced film producer was expelled by the Television Academy on Monday, November 6.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company in October after nearly 30 years of sexual assault and abuse allegations were detailed by The New York Times earlier that month. Actresses including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Daryl Hannah have since told their own stories about Weinstein, and dozens of allegations against Weinstein have surfaced.