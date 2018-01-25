Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant, Sandeep Rehal, has filed a lawsuit against him The Weinstein Company and Bob Weinstein, for unspecified damages.

Rehal, who worked for Weinstein, 65, in 2013, cited several allegations of sexual misconduct in her filing. Rehal claimed that the disgraced studio executive forced her to take dictation while he was undressed and inappropriately touched her thighs while the two were driving in his SUV together, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Rehal made several more alarming accusations in the filing, including that the filmmaker used sexist language with her, called her by profane nicknames and often pressed himself against her when they walked.

Rehal also alleged that the former Miramax producer would frequently brag about his power, telling her, “I am Harvey Weinstein and you are at Weinstein University. I decide whether or not you graduate.”

As previously reported, Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 70 women — including A-listers Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd — since October 2017, when The New York Times first published an article exposing his wrongdoings.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any non-consensual encounters, and checked himself into rehab in late December but left one week later. In her filing, Rehal claimed that she coordinated several of Weinstein’s sexual encounters, made lists of available women for him to pursue and managed his supply of Caverject shots for erectile dysfunction.

Rehal joins a long list of women to file lawsuits against Weinstein, and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing two sexual misconduct cases for possible criminal charges against him.

Weinstein’s rep denied the accusations in a statement to Us: “Mr. Weinstein categorically denies these claims and his lawyers will respond in the appropriate legal forum with evidence proving they are untrue. “

