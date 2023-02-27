Hayden Panettiere will be one of the speakers at the memorial service for her late brother, Jansen Panettiere, Us Weekly can confirm.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 8, in Palisades, New York. The remembrance event is being held for family, friends and anyone who had a personal relationship with the late star. The Heroes alum, 33, is one of the several loved ones who will speak about Jansen at the service.

Us confirmed that the Even Stevens alum tragically passed away on February 19 at his home in Nyack, New York. He was 28. According to a police report, a friend grew concerned after Jansen didn’t show up to a business meeting and went to check on him. The unnamed pal found the artist “sitting upright in a chair unresponsive,” and called 911. There were “no obvious signs of trauma,” per the report, and Jansen was pronounced dead after first responders attempted CPR.

The former Disney star’s dad, Skip Panettiere, arrived at the scene and told the officers he had spoken to Jansen on the phone the night before and he “sounded OK” at the time

On Monday, February 27, the Panettiere family revealed that Jansen died from “cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) coupled with aortic valve complications.”

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” read a statement from his mother, Lesley Vogel, father and sister to Us. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

The Nashville alum and her parents went on to thank those who sent their condolences for the family’s loss. “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” they said. “We love you so much, Jansen, and you will be in our hearts forever.”

During their younger years, Hayden and Jansen worked together on the Disney Channel Original Movie Tiger Cruise. Jansen, for his part, also nabbed roles in a variety of Disney and Nickelodeon shows throughout the early 2000s. In addition to acting, Jansen was also an artist who posted photos of his pieces that took inspiration from graffiti and abstract art.