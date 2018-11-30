Here comes… which bride? Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, proposed to her recently but called her Dakota Fanning. Luckily, it was all a joke!

The duo were hanging out at Rock & Reilly’s in Hollywood when Panettiere, 29, bet Hickerson he couldn’t make her laugh within 10 seconds, according to TMZ.

Hickerson then shouted, “Everyone shut the F up! I’m about to propose to my girlfriend.”

As the bar’s other patrons watched on, Hickerson got down on bended knee and brandished a paper ring. “Dakota Fanning, will you marry me?” he said, as TMZ footage shows.

In the video, the Nashville alum can be seen throwing her head back in laughter.

Despite the fun and games, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Panettiere’s relationship with Hickerson is “not a healthy situation.”

In October, as the couple visited the South Carolina home of Hickerson’s father, David, police were called to the house. In the incident report, the responding officers said they found Brian chasing David through the kitchen “in an agitated state” and carrying an “unidentified object,” with David having “what appeared to be blood on his face.” Panettiere was the one who answered the door, and she “appeared to be frantic,” the report added.

A source told Us Weekly in September that the couple was “getting serious” and are going “full steam ahead.”

Until August, Panettiere was engaged to Wladimir Klitschko, whom she met in 2009. The former pro boxer, 42, is raising their 3-year-old daughter, Kaya, in Ukraine.

