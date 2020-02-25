Always in her corner. Wladimir Klitschko only wants the best for his ex-fiancée, Hayden Panettiere, amid her relationship drama with Brian Hickerson.

“Wlad is very concerned for Hayden,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He still cares for her and truly wishes her the best.”

The Nashville alum, 30, and the former professional boxer, 43, dated on and off for nine years, starting in 2009. They got engaged in 2013, welcomed daughter Kaya in 2014 and called it quits in 2018, not long before Panettiere moved on with Hickerson.

Since going public, the actress and the South Carolina native, 30, have made headlines several times for their combative relationship. He was arrested in May 2019 after an alleged altercation with Panettiere. The domestic violence case was dismissed that September, however, after she declined to testify.

Hickerson was arrested a second time on February 14 after allegedly striking Panettiere “with a closed fist on the right side of her face,” according to court documents obtained by the Jackson Hole News&Guide. He was released from jail later that day on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on March 12.

The former Heroes star broke her silence on her boyfriend’s most recent arrest via Twitter on Saturday, February 23, after calling Klitschko the “best father ever.” When a fan confused a photo of the athlete for Hickerson and asked whether it was taken “before or after he beat you,” Panettiere clarified, “Wrong guy. Klitschko’s r legends. That’s my CHAMP.” A second Twitter user asked how she was doing, to which the star responded, “Always good” with a blushing emoji.

A source previously told Us exclusively that Klitschko thinks Hickerson “is a user and overall bad guy [who is] controlling Hayden and enabling all of her bad habits.” A second insider added, “Hayden and Brian are very toxic for each other.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.