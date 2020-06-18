Hayden Panettiere wouldn’t be where she is without her strong support system following her split from Brian Hickerson.

The newly single actress, 30, has been leaning on her loved ones, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re hoping this experience will be a reminder to her that life should be good.”

Included in that network of friends is her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, who she shares daughter Kaya, 5, with. The retired wrestler, 44, has been “extremely supportive and a champion,” adds the source.

Panettiere and Klitschko, who got engaged in 2013, called it quits in 2018. Shortly after ending the engagement, the former child star moved on with Hickerson.

Earlier this month, Us revealed that the Heroes alum finally put an end to her tumultuous relationship with Hickerson after his second arrest for domestic abuse in February.

“[She] has done a 180-degree turn since her terrible ordeal with Brian,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again. It’s all very therapeutic for her.”

