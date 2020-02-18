Who Is Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Brian Hickerson

Brian Hickerson’s tumultuous relationship with Hayden Panettiere made headlines again on Tuesday, February 18, as documents obtained by Us Weekly confirmed that Hickerson was arrested after an alleged fight with the Nashville alum four days prior.

According to the docs, Hickerson, 30, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after allegedly striking Panettiere, also 30, with a closed fist while they vacationed in Wyoming. (The Jackson Hole News & Guide was the first outlet to report the news of the arrest.)

Hickerson allegedly told responding officers that Panettiere was claiming he “beat the f–k” out of her, the docs state. He was later released on a $5,000 bond, according to Radar Online.

In November 2019, a source told Us that Hickerson and the former Heroes actress, who have been dating since 2018, are “very toxic for each other.”

Scroll down to learn more about the South Carolina native.

1. He’s a Real Estate Agent

According to Radar Online, Hickerson listed himself as a Director of Operations of Hickerson Property on an application in 2013.

2. He’s an Actor

Hickerson appeared in the 2017 film M.F.A. alongside Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher. He played Officer Williams in the thriller.

3. He and Justin Bieber Were Linked to the Same Woman

According to E! News, Hickerson previously dated Baskin Champion, with whom Justin Bieber was seen after his split from Selena Gomez and before his engagement to now-wife Hailey Bieber.

4. He’s Been Arrested Before

Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence in May 2019, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. According to TMZ, police found “redness and marks” on Panettiere’s body. The charges against him were eventually dropped.

5. He Had an Altercation With His Father

In October 2018, police in South Carolina responded to a call about “a domestic assault in progress” involving Hickerson and his dad, David. In an incident report obtained by Us, a responding officer stated that he witnessed Brian chasing David through the kitchen “in an agitated state” and that David had “what appeared to be blood on his face.” According to the report, Brian denied assaulting his father, telling cops that he and David “had gotten into an argument because [David] had been drinking too much.”