Meet the model! Justin Bieber has been spotted out multiple times with gal pal, Baskin Champion, leading fans to wonder who the blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty is.

Champion is a 22-year-old Alabama native who already boasts more than 287k followers on Instagram and is no stranger to the spotlight. She was most recently seen sweating it out with the 24-year-old singer at a SoulCycle class on Thursday, April 12.

Prior to that, the two were caught getting cozy at a Craig David concert where it was reported that they spent most of the night hanging out together in a VIP section. That outing came just two weeks after Bieber and Selena Gomez — who dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 before reuniting in November — pressed pause on their relationship. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the reason their relationship came to a halt was “mainly because of Selena’s mom and her disapproval of Justin.”

Scroll down to find out more about Bieber’s new friend.

She’s a Former Pageant Queen

Champion was crowned Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. Later that same year, she was named Miss Photogenic in the Miss Teen USA pageant, which took place at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in Nassau, Bahamas.

She Was Once a Fashion Major

Before tackling modeling full-time, Champion attended Auburn University with a focus in fashion design. Following her sophomore year, she took time off to take an internship in New York. After traveling between NYC and Miami for gigs, she ultimately ended up taking her talents to L.A.

Her Sister Is Dating Bieber’s Friend

Bieber’s new gal pal has a connection closer than most. Baskin’s sister, Abby Champion, has been linked to the “Sorry” crooner’s good friend, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, since May 2016. Baskin and Abby moved to Los Angeles full-time together to pursue their modeling careers.

She Was Up For One of Modeling’s Most Coveted Jobs

Baskin was recognized for her talent at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 casting call for its famous swimsuit edition. Although she didn’t make the cut, she was featured on the SI website. Beyond her stunning looks, she made her mark by showing her personality and talking about her love of chocolate chip cookies, Pilates and Alabama football.

She Has an Adorable Goldendoodle — Who Also Has His Own Instagram Account

Move over humans! Champion’s pup, Charlie, is quite the model himself. Beyond the super cute pics she adds of him to her popular social media pages, the canine goes by the handle @charlie_champthepup. On his page, you can see even more pics to make you envy the life of her four-legged friend.

