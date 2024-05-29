Tarek El Moussa is having a laugh about the resemblance between his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, (née Haack)

In a video skit shared via Tarek’s Instagram page on Wednesday, May 29, Heather, 36, asks Tarek, 42, to order her a chai latte before going to find a seat at a cafe. After getting their drinks, Tarek spots a woman dressed exactly like his wife with the same long, blonde hair.

He approaches the woman from behind and sits down beside her, only to see that it is Hall, 40, wearing the same white tennis skirt and matching long-sleeved top as Heather. Hall looks annoyed as Tarek puts his hands up defensively. Heather then storms over in a huff.

“Excuse me?” she exclaims before slapping her husband across the face.

“Well, I guess it is confusing,” Tarek admits, looking at the camera and rubbing his cheek.

“Heather finally did what Christina has been wanting to do for years … can you guess what that is?” Tarek captioned the video, seemingly referring to the slap.

Christina’s husband, Joshua Hall, whom she married in 2022, commented with a facepalm emoji. Tarek responded with three laughing crying emojis.

Tarek posted a similar video earlier this month. In the clip, Christina and Heather introduced themselves as each other while dressed in identical black strapless tops and faded ripped jeans.

“Wait no, that’s not right,” Heather said while twirling her hair, which was styled just like Christina’s in long waves with a mini braid.

“Must be all that bleach,” Christina said, poking fun at the pair’s blonde locks. The May 14 Instagram video also ended with Tarek concluding, “Well, I guess it is confusing.”

Heather and Christina didn’t always have such a sense of humor about their similarities. In December 2019, Heather clapped back at fans who pointed out their resemblance.

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?’ Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life,” the Selling Sunset alum wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Come on guys. … Let’s stop being ridiculous.”

Heather, who started dating Tarek in the summer of 2019 and married him in 2021, infamously clashed with Christina during a May 2022 kids’ soccer game. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Tarek could be seen pulling Heather away from Christina as they seemingly had a tense conversation.

Christina’s rep told Us at the time, “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward.”

Heather and Christina have since become friendly with each other. Earlier this month, they exchanged flowers for Mother’s Day, documenting their gifts via social media. Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with Christina and son Tristan, 15 months, with Heather, wished both women a Happy Mother’s Day via Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there, but especially to my amazing wife, mom, mother-in-law, sister and Christina!” he wrote on May 12. “Thank you for loving our kids and family endlessly every single day and showing up for them. ❤️.”

Christina, who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018, also shares son Hudson, 5, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She and Tarek are set to collaborate again on a new HGTV series called The Flip Off, which premieres in 2025.

The show, which marks the exes’ first time working together since Flip or Flop abruptly ended after nine years in 2022, will follow Tarek and Christina as they attempt to buy and flip houses faster than each other with the help of their respective spouses.