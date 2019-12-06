



There’s no denying that Tarek El Moussa’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, bears certain resemblances to his ex-wife, Christina Anstead. But Young rebuffed the idea that she’s intentionally copying Anstead’s look.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, December 5, a follower asked Young, 32, if she’s “trying to look like” Anstead, 36.

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?’” the Selling Sunset star replied. “Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life.”

Then she turned sarcastic: “Yes, that’s my ultimate goal & I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!” she wrote. “Come [on] guys… Let’s stop being ridiculous.”

Young also referenced Anstead later in the Q&A, after a fan asked her if she and the Christina on the Coast host “get along pretty well.” Young replied, “Yes we do,” adding a smiley emoticon.

El Moussa, 38, was first spotted with Young in July, a year and a half after finalizing his divorce from Christina, who married English TV presenter Ant Anstead in December 2018. El Moussa and Christina share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4. And in September, Christina and Ant welcomed a child of their own, 3-month-old son Hudson.

In an interview with Today Parents earlier this month, El Moussa recalled introducing Young to his and Christina’s children, starting with their daughter. “After going out with Heather Rae a few times, I started bringing her into my conversations with Taylor and would mention her little by little, sharing with her that I had met someone,” he said. “I shared that just like Daddy, she is also on TV and in real estate. After getting the initial conversation started, I would also show the kids photos and videos of me and Heather Rae laughing, being silly and hanging out, and that made them laugh and be able to put a face to her name.”

He went on: “Taylor was comfortable with Heather Rae right away and Brayden is a lot more comfortable with her now, as well,” he explained. “They play a lot and are building a nice bond together. It’s great!”

The Flipping 101 host exclusively told Us Weekly last month that he and Young have “definitely” talked about getting engaged. “But we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” he added.