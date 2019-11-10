Part of the family. Tarek El Moussa shared a sweet pic of his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, cuddling his son, Braydon, while the pair attended his daughter Taylor’s soccer game on Saturday, November 9.

“I just had to share this because it melts my heart,” he captioned the sweet pic on Instagram that showed the 4-year-old snuggling in the Selling Sunset star’s lap as they sat on the sidelines at the match in Newport Beach, California.

Young, 32, also shared the photo on her Instagram account.

“Saturday’s are for soccer games!!! Taylor had a huge playoff game!!! Her team won, and Tay scored the only goal which got them the win!!! Yay!!” the former Playboy Playmate captioned the pic. “While she played I bonded with handsome Bray. Being around the kids has brought me so much joy and taught me so much patience. Love my life!”

“@therealtarekelmoussa. Our life may not be perfect but it’s perfect with you,” she added. “Love being part of Tarek’s family, from day one I was welcomed with open arms.”

“Ugh I love this [pic]!!” the Flip or Flop star, 38, commented.

“And I love you,” Young replied.

The couple, who were first spotted together in July, have dived right into life as a blended family, with Young bonding quickly with his two kids with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

A little more than two months into their relationship, El Moussa surprised his girlfriend with an extravagant birthday gift, presenting her with a white Ferrari convertible worth more than $120,000 in September.

The pair also went trick-or-treating with Braydon and his 9-year-old sister along with the Christina on the Coast star, 36, and her husband, Ant Anstead, on Halloween.

While they haven’t been together long, El Moussa told Us Weekly earlier this month that they have “definitely” talked about getting engaged.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” he told Us on November 1. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”