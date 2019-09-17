



What a surprise. Tarek El Moussa bought his new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, a Ferrari for her 32nd birthday on Monday, September 16.

The Selling Sunset star showed off the expensive present on her Instagram Story with a series of videos of her and her boyfriend, 38, at the dealership. Young’s Instagram Stories started with her and El Moussa in the kitchen, where he told her he was going to take her to a secret location.

“All right, birthday girl, where are we going?” El Moussa asked in the video.

“I don’t know!” Young responded. “I think we’re going somewhere relaxing. So I’m guessing a spa. But you haven’t told me yet.”

The couple eventually made it to the dealership, where the Netflix star was surprised with a brand new white Ferrari convertible, which is priced at more than $120,000.

“Omg omg omg. I’m freaking out!!!! Best birthday ever!! I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa,” Young captioned a video of her sitting in her Ferrari for the first time.

The reality star also reflected on her relationship with her boyfriend in an Instagram post of her and El Moussa standing in front of her Ferrari.

“I’ve had the best birthday with the best man @therealtarekelmoussa . . Yes this is a gushy post, but I just can’t help it.” she wrote in the caption. “I waited 32 years to meet this special man. I’m a hopeless romantic to my core and always believed in true love. My advice is to wait & don’t settle for anything less. . On our first date he asked me what my dream car was…… I said a white Ferarri. 🤣❤️❤️ and……. #soulmates.”

The Oppenheim Group employee, who kicked off her birthday celebrations with a boat day with her beau and some friends on Sunday, September 15, followed the video with more clips of her testing out the vehicle.

“She’s SOOOO gorgeous. @therealtarekelmoussa best surprise ever,” she captioned another video of her opening and closing the roof.

After they picked up the car, the two headed to a resort in Laguna Beach, California, which the HGTV host shut down for his girlfriend.

“Babe, did you order this perfect weather,” Young asked El Moussa, who responded, “Of course, I did.”

The couple received massages and facials at the spa. Afterward, El Moussa showed off the results of the activities, which included pore extractions, on his and Young’s Instagram Stories.

“It was a great day, guys. Great day. I got extractions!” the Flip or Flop host told his followers.

Young responded, “He doesn’t even know what he got. But we’re having a great day.”

In honor of his girlfriend’s special day, El Moussa took to his Instagram with a video of how he surprised Young on her birthday.

“A birthday wouldn’t be complete without some surprises!” he wrote in the caption. “So hunny @heatherraeyoung I had this birthday video made for you:) . I love living this life with you ❤️❤️❤️.”

El Moussa and Young confirmed their relationship in July shortly after they were photographed kissing at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. In August, the model told Us Weekly about how the HGTV personality could be The One.

“We are just really, really happy,” she said. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone. I think we just need to spend more time together before we can make that decision.”

Before his relationship with Young, El Moussa was married to his Flip or Flop cohost Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share two children: daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 4. Earlier this month, Anstead, 36, welcomed her first child with her new husband, Ant Anstead, who she married in December 2018. The two named their baby boy Hudson.

El Moussa revealed on an episode of GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke that his ex-wife and his new girlfriend have met each other — though not in the most ideal situation. The reality star explained that he didn’t give either woman a heads-up before introducing them to each other.

“I looked at Heather, and I was like, ‘Are you ready?’ And she was like, ‘Ready for what?’” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, we’re going to go see the kids, and my ex-wife is there.’ And she goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I’m like, ‘No. We’re going right now.’ She’s like, ‘Right now. Right now?’ I was like, ‘Right now. Right now.’ So that’s how they met.”

