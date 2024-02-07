Heidi Klum says she’s partying more than ever thanks to her younger husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Klum, 50, and Kaulitz, 34, tied the knot in 2019, and the couple are loving the nightlife now that her four kids have grown up.

“They’re 19, 18, 17 and 14, so I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9:30 are kind of over,” the America’s Got Talent judge told Fox News in an interview published on Monday, February 5.

Her first child, Leni, 19, was born from Klum’s relationship with Flavio Briatore. She also shares sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17, and daughter Lou, 14, with her second husband, Seal, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2014. Five years later, she married Kaulitz, who plays guitar for the German band Tokio Hotel.

Related: Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz haven’t shied away from PDA since first sparking their romance. The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party. Klum’s romance with Kaulitz quickly heated up, and he popped the question in December 2018. […]

Klum added her lifestyle changed after marrying Kaulitz.

“It also has to do with my younger husband,” she explained. “I don’t know, but it’s just fun. It’s fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time.”

Now, instead of going to bed early with her children when they were younger, the supermodel admitted she often finds herself still out at a time when she used to wake up.

“For me, I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God, the sun is coming up,'” she shared. “And I’m excited because I managed to stay up all night. This is amazing.'”

Klum was born in West Germany and moved to the United States when she was 21 to pursue modeling. At the time, she was focused on her career and not socializing.

“I was really business-oriented,” Klum explained. “I came from Germany and I landed in America and I wanted to succeed.” She added that she “didn’t want to fail and go back with my suitcase.”

Related: Heidi Klum’s Photos With Her and Seal’s 4 Kids: Family Album Heidi Klum has been open about her family life since becoming a mom in 2004. The model announced in December 2003 that she was pregnant with her and then-boyfriend Flavio Briatore’s first child. When the couple subsequently split, the former Project Runway host moved on with Seal. Klum gave birth to daughter Leni in May […]

“Not necessarily that this would have been like a failure, let’s say, but for me, I really wanted to follow my dream and I wanted to become a model,” Klum continued. “So, I did not go out. I really wanted to have a career, so I worked on that.”

Her dedication paid off, as she became one of the most successful models in the world, appearing on the covers of Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Marie Claire, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, Sports Illustrated and many more magazines. She also hosted the 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows and has appeared in numerous films and TV series.

When she became a mother in 2004 at age 31, she focused on raising her children and avoided going to parties.

“When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night because trust me, with four, there’s always one — either [one] has a fever, the next one has a bad dream … there is always something going on,” Klum said.

Klum noted that she rarely worked events and afterparties while she was raising her children.

Related: Heidi Klum's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years Heidi Klum wears the most amazing (and outrageous) Halloween costumes to her annual bash — keep scrolling to see her most unrecognizable looks

Now she’s not only going to parties but is also recording party music.

Last month, she released her rendition of Corey Hart’s 1984 hit “Sunglasses at Night” with Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto.

“So now I’m going to the club and I look around, and I’m like, ‘Am I the oldest person here?’ And I’m like, ‘I think I am,’” she joked. “Then I feel really good when I look at Tiësto and I’m like, ‘Actually, Tiësto has five years on me, so I’m good.’”