Instead of bundling up, Heidi Klum is enjoying the holidays by showing off some skin.

“😎,” Klum, 50, captioned a steamy Instagram Reel on Tuesday, December 26.

The clip began with the model laying down in the sand with the water glistening behind her. Klum wore a tiny black bikini bottom and covered her chest with her hands as she panned the camera to her face. The song “(What A Day For A) Daydream” by Robson Green played in the background.

When the America’s Got Talent judge focused the camera back on her face, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was sitting next to her rocking bright yellow swim trunks. Klum smiled and brought the screen closer toward her as she put on her sunglasses.

Klum shared another glimpse of her and Kaulitz’s tropical adventures on Wednesday, December 27, as the pair took a hiking trip along the coast. Klum posted a video of the duo and the scenic view.

“What a beautiful beautiful day 😎🙏🏻❤️,” she wrote via Instagram.

Klum and Kaulitz, 34, have been spending the holidays in St. Barts. On Christmas Day, Klum shared a video of her and the Tokio Hotel frontman driving in a convertible on the island. The couple rocked Santa hats as their hair flapped in the wind. Kaulitz wore a blue button-up while Klum donned a festive T-shirt with Mariah Carey and the phrase “It’s Time” emblazoned on the front. A giant inflatable snowman raft was in the back seat of the car.

“Merry Christmas ❤️,” Klum captioned the reel. “LOVE ❤️The greatest gift of all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As the pair made it to the beach, Klum shared more videos and photos from the festive island getaway. In one video, Klum and Kaulitz stood together on a beach swing. She wore a black bathing suit, cheetah print cover-up, black sunglasses and her Santa hat while Kaulitz wore a floral short-sleeved button-up, bright blue board shorts, a baseball cap and blue sunglasses. In another pic, Klum posted a close-up of Kaulitz wearing his Santa hat on top of his cap.

Klum also shared a look at their beachside setup, which included a pair of lounge chairs, an umbrella and a Christmas tree float in addition to their snowman raft.

“And that’s a wrap on Christmas 🎄🎅 🎁,” Klum captioned the Christmas slideshow.

Hours after her holiday post, Klum teased that she wasn’t done celebrating yet. She took to Instagram to show off her Christmas evening look — a bedazzled gown with a thigh slit that left little to the imagination. She paired the sparkly dress with a light-up necklace that sparked as she walked.

“Christmas🎄 2023 St.Barths ❤️,” she penned on Tuesday.

Klum and Kaulitz have been married since 2019. Kaulitz is the doting stepfather to Klum’s children: Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal and daughter Leni, 19, whom she welcomed with ex Ric Pipino.