Heidi Klum wowed in a topless look under her leather jacket for a date night with husband Tom Kaulitz.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 50, donned an all black outfit at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 18. Klum wore high-waisted hot pants, fishnet tights, thigh-high boots and an unbuttoned leather jacket — with no shirt underneath.

She also sported oversized black sunglasses, silver earrings and a handbag with her hair in loose waves. Kaulitz, 34, matched his wife’s all black ensemble with a knit sweater and pants. (The pair have been linked since March 2018 and secretly wed in August 2019.)

Klum shared a mirror picture of the pair smiling during the outing to her Instagram account alongside a smiling face with hearts emoji.

After the event, Klum kept with the all-black theme and paired her thigh-high boots with high-waisted jean shorts, a lacy top and lace tights. She topped off the look with a black baseball cap.

Throughout the night, Klum shared several snaps and videos to her Instagram story, including a picture posing with Lupita Nyong’o who also wore large sunglasses.

Klum is no stranger to taking risks when it comes to fashion and recently turned heads when she dressed as a peacock at her annual Halloween party in New York City. The supermodel wore a bright cobalt blue velour jumpsuit and realistic prosthetic makeup, which included a beak, feathers and rhinestones.

While she walked the red carpet, she was joined by 10 Cirque du Soleil acrobats who sported peacock-patterned jumpsuits. Kaulitz, for his part, dressed as an egg.

Michel Laprise, one of the designers at Cirque du Soleil, exclusively spoke with Us Weekly about creating Klum’s hyper-realistic look. “The idea [for the peacock] came from Heidi Klum who had a vision of a living costume,” Laprise said.

He noted that the costume took 1,963 hours to complete and 200 meters of fabric. “We would absolutely embrace the opportunity to design something similar in the future, a costume that challenges us creatively as much as this iconic costume did,” Laprise said.

The previous year, Klum attended her annual bash dressed as a worm, with Kaulitz as a bloodied fisherman. In 2000, Klum “implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule” for her annual gathering and said her hope is for her guests to follow her lead.

“By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it’s worked because over the years people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “The party has become almost legendary. It’s epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday too.”