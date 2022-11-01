It’s officially Heidiween! Heidi Klum once again threw her annual Halloween party — and her 2022 costume was one for the record books.

The model, 49, dressed as a worm at her New York City bash on Monday, October 31.

“So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎,” she wrote via Instagram after the star-studded bash. “Thank you to the entire @prorenfx team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you. 🎃👻🦇🕷️🕸️🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♂️💀.”

Earlier on Monday, the America’s Got Talent judge teased her spooky ensemble via Instagram, sharing a video of several paint cans and mixing bowls.

“#HeidiHalloween2022 begins… 🖤🦇🎃👻🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♂️🕷💀,” Klum captioned the clip.

On Sunday, October 30, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel also posted a picture of herself showing off a fresh new tan for the look.

“Halloween Prep 😈1st step!!,” Klum shared via Instagram on October 31. “Tanning with @jimmyjimmycoco.”

In anticipation for her Halloween party, the mom of four — the German native shares Leni, 18, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13, with ex-husband Seal — has been prepping her costume for quite a while.

“I only have one look, and I’m going to be very claustrophobic in it,” Klum told E! News in September. “And I know it will be the best one I’ve ever done.”

She also revealed at the time that she estimated her costume would take 14 hours to pull off.

Monday night’s soiree was the first Halloween party the Project Runway star has been able to host during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Klum had to get creative over the past couple of years with her costumes.

Last year, she posted a short film as a way to showcase her 2022 Halloween ensemble starring her four children and her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

“HERE IT IS 🎃 Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different,” the Making the Cut host wrote via Instagram. “So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend. #HeidiHalloween2021.”

Klum has been throwing extravagant Halloween parties since 2000 and always makes her costumes as elaborate as the celebration.

From dressing as Michael Jackson from his iconic “Thriller” video to an alien with muscles, intestines, brain and metallic skeleton exposed, the businesswoman never stops stunning fans year after year.

“By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it’s worked because over the years people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “The party has become almost legendary. It’s epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday too.”

Klum added that she “implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule” after the inaugural event when many of partygoers didn’t dress up. “We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in … The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”