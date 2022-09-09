Shop the Winning Looks From the ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3 Finale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Spoiler alert! The following content contains spoilers from the final week of Making the Cut season three.

The bad news? Making the Cut season three has come to an end. The good news? We have a winner — and new winning looks to shop!

As we once again say goodbye to hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn with the end of this season of the Prime Video original, we can’t help but feel a little sad. There’s only so much to be upset about though. Not only are the final winning looks available to shop on Amazon right now, but this season’s winner, Yannik Zamboni, is introducing their all-gender line with Amazon Fashion, rare/self! Pre-order the pieces here! You can also shop Zamboni’s maison blanche line here, as well as runner-up Rafael Chaouiche‘s CHAOUICHE line here !

Today, you can buy Zamboni’s winning looks from episode seven, plus a hoodie inspired by the winning collection. Check out the pieces below!

Yannik’s Boxy Half Zip Sweatshirt

This cotton-blend, sleeveless sweatshirt is comfy, oversized and has a print with a totally ’90s street style. Zip it all the way up for a high neckline or unzip it to create more of a spread collar!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 7 Winning Look Yannik’s Boxy Half Zip Sweatshirt for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Yannik’s Sleeveless Cut-out Asymmetric Hem Maxi Dress

Want to practically guarantee yourself some compliments next time you go out? Slip into this sporty dress! The narrow cutout at the midriff makes this an absolute must-own!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 7 Winning Look Yannik’s Sleeveless Cut-out Asymmetric Hem Maxi Dress for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.



Yannik’s Polar Fleece Jogger

Take your sweatpants to the next level this fall and winter with these voluminous joggers. Usually joggers are more fitted, but this pair plays with an emphasized silhouette before tapering back in at the ankle!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 7 Winning Look Yannik’s Polar Fleece Jogger for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Oversized Long Sleeve Hoodie Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look

Looking for a hoodie and bummed there wasn’t one in the winning batch of looks? Never fear! This season, Making the Cut has also been putting out pieces inspired by the winners, with designs taken from their very own sketchbooks. This is one of them!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 7 Oversized Long Sleeve Hoodie Inspired by Yannik’s Winning Look for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other Making the Cut winning pieces here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

