Heidi Klum has unquestionably earned the title of the Queen of Halloween. Her annual Halloween parties, which she has been hosting since 2000, are nothing short of iconic — and her 2023 costume did not disappoint.

Klum rocked the red carpet as a peacock. The costume featured a bright cobalt blue velour jumpsuit and insanely realistic prosthetic makeup complete with a beak, feathers and a copious amount of rhinestones.

Klum was joined by 10 Cirque du Soleil acrobats, who posed with her on the red carpet. The performers were cloaked in peacock-patterned jumpsuits and held out giant matching fans that acted as the bird wings.

The best part? Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed up as her “egg.”

Although Klum’s costume took center stage, countless other stars displayed their own unique and fun Halloween ensembles, from Camila Cabello to Becky G. Check out some of the highlights below.