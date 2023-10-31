Heidi Klum has done it again.

The 50-year-old supermodel was unrecognizable as — what appears to be — an alien or some kind of brain-exposed monster ahead of her annual Halloween party on Tuesday, October 31. Klum showed off her costume via Instagram and Amazon Live.

With the help of heavy makeup and prosthetics, Klum’s face featured sharp contouring, protruding scales and an overall unsettling texture. Her look also included a sharp, chalky lip and a red ensemble that was equipped with a feathered hood.

Klum has yet to explicitly say what her costume is, and she disabled her Instagram comments to prevent fans from spoiling the disguise. Perhaps she’s waiting to reveal the mystery at her New York City soirée later on Tuesday.

Klum teased her costume via Instagram on Saturday, October 28. “The calm before the storm,” she captioned a snap that showed her posing nude on a fluffy pink sofa. “3 days to #HeidiHalloween2023. My motto this Halloween [is] GO BIG OR GO HOME.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also opened up about the big day during her Friday, October 27, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s gonna be gigantic and I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan,” she said. “[It] is very hard to do, by the way.”

Klum then gave hints about her look after Jimmy Fallon tried to guess if she was dressing up as a robot or a Transformers vehicle. “It’s really big,” Klum told Fallon of her disguise.

Fallon continued to press Klum for details, prompting the runway star to explain why she likes to be tight-lipped about her costumes.

“I always like for it to be a surprise,” she said. “Otherwise, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be this,’ and then I show up and they’re like, ‘Eh, it wasn’t as good as I thought she was gonna do. So, I always think it’s never good to talk about.”

Since her first Halloween bash in 2000, Klum has stopped at nothing to impress Us with her outfits. At last year’s soirée, she opted to dress as a giant worm and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went as a fisherman.

“She just came up with the worm. She’s like that. She gets up in the morning and she’s like, ‘I’m gonna be a worm,’ and I’m like ‘OK. … I’m running out of options [for my costume],” Kaulitz, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “What can you do with a worm? It’s either going to be a fisherman or a gardener or something like that so I decided on a fisherman and now I’m part of the costume. I have on my hook so that’s kind of fun.”

Another standout costume came in 2019 when Klum dressed up as an alien with Kaulitz as an astronaut.

Thanks to heavy prosthetics created by the team at Prosthetic Renaissance, Klum’s incredibly detailed get-up took roughly 10 hours. Some of the intricate details included a brain underneath glass, metal plates covering her private areas and exposed intestines and muscles.