



Just as Mariah Carey is to Christmas, Heidi Klum is to Halloween. Over the years the German model has proven herself the queen of the spooky October holiday. And this year was no different.

On Thursday, October 31, the America’s Next Top Model host attended her own Halloween party at the Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village in NYC dressed as a sort of robot alien. But she wasn’t done-up as just your average outer space creature. She seemed to be one who stepped out an autopsy with the faux-skin pulled back to reveal her insides and wires hooked up all over, including to her nipples.

Thanks to heavy prosthetics created by the team at Prosthetic Renaissance, the incredibly detailed get-up took roughly 10 hours. Some of the intricate details included a brain underneath glass, metal plates covering her private areas and exposed intestines and muscles.

Of course, to just walk the event carpet would’ve been too simple for the spirited host. So to amp things up, according to the Hollywood Reporter, she arrived in a slow-moving “biohazard” truck with blood-streaked glass windows as eerie sound effects played to her entrance. Does it get any more epic?

Her new hubby, Tom Kaulitz, joined her in this playful exhibition, dressing up as a bloodied astronaut that her character supposedly attacked.

This finished product called back to the Sports Illustrated cover model’s 2011 costume in which she dressed as the human body with all kinds of tendons and ligaments painted onto her skin from head to toe. However, we have to say, it has gotten way more intense over the years. It takes some commitment to stand and sit still for 10 hours to get ready for a party.

For those who were interested in the application process, the 46-year-old stood in front of live audience at an Amazon Prime bookstore in Manhattan as a team created her costume.

Other stars who attended the shindig included Mariah Carey as an ‘80s rocker, Jonathan Van Ness as a Cats character and Camille Kostek as Marilyn Monroe.