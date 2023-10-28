Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume is going to take over New York City — literally.

“It’s gonna be gigantic and I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan,” Klum, 50, said during the Friday, October 27, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “[It] is very hard to do, by the way.”

While the supermodel refused to disclose her costume, she shot down host Jimmy Fallon’s guesses of a robot or a Transformers vehicle.

“It’s really big,” Klum simply added.

Related: Heidi Klum's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years Heidi Klum wears the most amazing (and outrageous) Halloween costumes to her annual bash — keep scrolling to see her most unrecognizable looks

After Fallon, 49, continued pressing Klum for details, she explained why she stays tight-lipped ahead of the spooky holiday.

“I always like for it to be a surprise,” she said on Friday. “Otherwise people are going to be like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be this,’ and then I show up and they’re like, ‘Eh, it wasn’t as good as I thought she was gonna do. So, I always think it’s never good to talk about it.”

Klum has long gone all-out to impress with her Halloween outfits. At last year’s soirée, she opted to dress as a giant worm and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went as a fisherman.

“She just came up with the worm. She’s like that. She gets up in the morning and she’s like, ‘I’m gonna be a worm,’ and I’m like ‘OK. … I’m running out of options [for my costume],” Kaulitz, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “What can you do with a worm? It’s either going to be a fisherman or a gardener or something like that so I decided on a fisherman and now I’m part of the costume. I have on my hook so that’s kind of fun.”

Related: Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz's Complete Relationship Timeline Happily in love! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have continued packing on the PDA ever since they were first linked. The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party. “I didn’t [know them] then. I didn’t. I was living in America, […]

The German musician further noted that it took Klum “hours and hours” to prepare for the big day and get dressed in her prosthetic-heavy ensemble.

When Klum eventually walked the red carpet at the party, she notably struggled and even fell down at one point. Kaulitz, however, did not feel too badly for her. “Because it was her choice,” he joked to Us. “She came up with it. I’m like, ‘Now you gotta push through.’”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

On Friday, Klum relived her experience dressed as the “cute little rain worm” while speaking with Fallon.

“This was very hard [and] I was very claustrophobic,” she noted. “Basically they had to tie my arms down in order to be in this position. And then my face was, like, glued to the outside of it, so I couldn’t really move my face any which way. I was just stuck.”