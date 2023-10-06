Scaredy cats beware — Heidi Klum is bringing the spook with her Halloween costume this year.

Klum, 50, took to social media on Thursday, October 5, to tease her ghoulish 2023 look, unveiling a scary movie poster inspired by her face.

“👻🕷️🧛🏻‍♀️🎃🦇🧟‍♂️💀🕸️🖤 #heidihalloween2023 #comingsoon Artwork by @mad.charcoal,” she captioned the Instagram clip, which features artist Josh Hernandez drawing a haunting image in orange chalk as creepy music plays in the background.

“Heidi Klum Halloween Coming Soon,” the poster reads.

While Klum has yet to announce exactly what the costume will be, she revealed earlier this month that it will be “really extra.”

“I have had sleepless nights over it, you know me,” she told the Daily Mail. “I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it’s going to be good.”

Klum has been known for her iconic Halloween looks over the years, though they aren’t always frightening. In October 2022, the model showed up to her annual New York City All Hallows Eve bash dressed as a worm while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, came as a bloodied fisherman.

“So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎,” she wrote via Instagram after the star-studded soirée. “Thank you to the entire @prorenfx team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you. 🎃👻🦇🕷️🕸️🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♂️💀.”

Prior to the party, the mom of four — Klum shares kids Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal — shared that she had been prepping the costume for a while. “I only have one look, and I’m going to be very claustrophobic in it. And I know it will be the best one I’ve ever done,” she told E! News in September 2022, noting that she estimated the ensemble would take around 14 hours to pull off.

The slimy spectacle marked Klum’s first public Halloween appearance since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped her from dressing to impress. In 2021, she posted a short film to showcase her spooky season ensemble.

“HERE IT IS 🎃 Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different. So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend. #HeidiHalloween2021,” the America’s Got Talent host wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her coming back from the dead after being possessed by her “demonically possessed” children.

Whether it’s dressing transforming into a zombie or putting on a worm suit, Klum has always made her costumes memorable — something that she hopes her partygoers will mimic.

“By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it’s worked because over the years people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “The party has become almost legendary. It’s epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday too.”

Klum added that she “implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule” after the inaugural event in 2000 because many of the guests didn’t dress up. “We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in,” she said. “The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”