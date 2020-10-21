Heidi Klum is showing her love for husband Tom Kaulitz in a very unique way.

On Tuesday, October 20, Klum took to Instagram to share a video of herself licking around the 31-year-old musician’s face as he appeared to be asleep. The former Project Runway judge, 47, applied a scary Halloween-themed filter to her face at the time.

“#heidihalloween2020 😋🔥❤️,” she captioned the post, using the same hashtag that she’s recently applied to multiple Instagram posts leading up to her favorite holiday.

Us Weekly broke the news on October 16 that Klum “isn’t doing her Halloween party this year due to everything going on” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Heidi and Tom are super happy and in love, and the quarantine has made them even closer,” the insider added. “They’re enjoying married life and are a perfect match.”

Klum has earned the title “Queen of Halloween” due to the effort she puts into dressing up for her annual star-studded bash. After her Halloween party first debuted in 2000, she implemented a strict rule that costume-less guests would be prohibited from entering.

“The majority of guests were not super dressed [at my first party],” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “So, after that, I implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule. We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in.”

Klum’s rocker husband has joined her in going all-out for spooky season. In 2019, the supermodel went as a flesh-eating alien while Kaulitz dressed up as her bloodied astronaut victim. The year before, the duo underwent a major transformation to become Fiona and Shrek from the popular Shrek movie franchise.

Klum and Kaulitz secretly tied the knot in early 2019 before hosting a more lavish ceremony that August. Earlier this year, the Making the Cut cohost gushed about married life.

“It’s been amazing. I met my husband two years ago. It’s like I have a partner for the first time,” she told The Sun in March. “If I have troubles or I’m trying to figure something out, he’s an amazing listener and it’s just amazing to have a partner. I’m just a much ­happier person.”

Klum shares daughter Helene, 16, with ex Flavio Briatore and three children — Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 11 — with ex-husband Seal.