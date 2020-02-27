Keeping the romance alive! Heidi Klum shared an intimate photo of herself and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, snuggling up to one another.

“Late start to my day😴,” Klum, 46, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. “I Love you Tom ❤️.”

The photo shows the couple, who tied the knot in February 2019 after two months of being engaged, cozied up together in bed with Kaultiz, 30, pressed against the model’s neck.

The romantic embrace picture comes just days after the Project Runway host gave her followers another look into her relationship with the musician.

“Time flies … ❤️ I love you Tom 😍 #chateau # 2 .22.2020,” she captioned a video of her man playing guitar and singing to her — in a towel — on Monday, February 24 via Instagram.

In addition to the serenade, the clip revealed a ceiling full of heart balloons, which was in honor of the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary on February 22.

The sweet video was posted weeks after the pair celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together since tying the knot in 2019.

Before enjoying their first married V-Day, the German native opened up to Us Weekly and other reporters about the pair’s relationship since walking down the aisle.

“So far so good,” she revealed at the 2020 amFAR gala in New York City on February 5. “He’s an amazing person. I couldn’t be happier.”

The couple, who followed up their secret nuptials with a lavish Italian ceremony in August 2019 after news broke in July 2019 that they were legally married, are still getting used to each other. In fact, the mother of four admitted that before she met her husband she’d never listened to his music.

“No, no. I didn’t [know them] then. I didn’t. I was living in America, and you know, they were really, really famous in Germany,” the supermodel told Us and other reporters in February.

She confessed that she “had a lot of catching up” to do when it came to learning his hits.

Kaultiz has been a member of the German punk rock band Tokio Hotel since 2001 alongside his brother Bill Kaulitz. Bill is the lead singer while Tom is the main guitarist.