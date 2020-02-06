Keeping it real. Heidi Klum confessed that she wasn’t too familiar with her husband Tom Kaulitz’s music prior to them getting together.

“No, no. I didn’t [know them] then. I didn’t. I was living in America, and you know, they were really, really famous in Germany,” the supermodel, 46, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 2020 amFAR gala in New York City on Wednesday, February 5. “Actually, his brother a few years ago participated on my show, because we always have different kind of stars on the show and then do something with my models again for Germany’s Next Top Model.”

She continued, “Bill [Kaulitz], his twin brother, did a stage dive, and all my models had to pretend to be rock stars and then do the stage dive into the crowd. So, I had met him many, many years ago, but I didn’t know he had a twin brother that I was going to be married to one day.”

Klum confessed that she “had to do a lot of catching up,” when it came to their music, but noted that she’s “caught up now.”

The brothers have been members of the German punk rock band Tokio Hotel since 2001. Bill is the group’s lead singer while Tom primarily serves as the guitarist.

Klum and Tom, 30, got engaged in December 2018 after eight months of dating. They secretly tied the knot in July 2019, but they later said “I do” a second time in a more lavish ceremony in Capri, Italy, the following month.

Heading into their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple, all is going well between the two. “So far so good,” she told Us and other reporters on Wednesday. “He’s an amazing person. I couldn’t be happier.”

In September 2019, Klum’s husband opened up about his relationship with her children. She shares Helene, 15, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with her ex-husband, Seal.

“I think it’s working out pretty good,” he told Us and other reporters at the time. Tom also revealed that he’s been teaching his wife’s kids how to play the guitar. “Of course that goes with it. I’m a full-time musician, and I’m doing music all day long. So yeah, that’s part of it.”

