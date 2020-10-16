Halloween is about to look very different this year in Heidi Klum’s household amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reigning Queen of Halloween will refrain from celebrating her favorite holiday on a larger scale later this month. “Heidi isn’t doing her Halloween party this year due to everything going on [in the world],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds that the COVID-19 crisis has been beneficial to Klum’s marriage to Tom Kaulitz. “Heidi and Tom are super happy and in love, and the quarantine has made them even closer,” the source reveals. “They’re enjoying married life and are a perfect match.”

The former Project Runway host has been throwing her lavish Halloween bash annually since 2000. Klum’s event has been attended by an abundance of A-listers over the years, including Mariah Carey and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Germany native has used her yearly gathering as an opportunity to debut some very creative costumes. For last year’s event, Klum went as a flesh-eating alien while her 31-year-old rocker spouse accompanied her as the bloody astronaut who she feasted on. She has also gone as Shrek character Princess Fiona, the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video and Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

“By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it’s worked because over the years, people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “The party has become almost legendary. It’s epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday too.”

After throwing her inaugural Halloween bash, Klum implemented a mandatory rule that those not in costume are not permitted to enter the event. “The majority of guests were not super dressed [at my first party],” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “So, after that, I implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule. We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in.”

The supermodel added, “The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”

Though Klum’s big party won’t take place this year, she is still getting into the Halloween spirit. Earlier this month, she shared an Instagram video of herself using the Día de Los Muertos filter on her face as she lay in bed. “Well, Halloween will not be canceled,” she said in the clip. “And up until then, I’m going to be right here in this bed, watching my most favorite films.”