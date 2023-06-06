A dream role. Perhaps the only people more excited than Pete Davidson about his role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are two of his celeb friends, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

“When I told Colson and Megan, they laughed, they were like, ‘That’s sick.’ They were really stoked,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, told Entertainment Tonight at the film’s NYC premiere on Monday, June 5.

Fox, 37 — who got engaged to Kelly (real name Colson Baker), 33, in January 2022 — played Mikaela Banes in the film franchise’s first two installments, 2007’s Transformers and 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

The film — which premieres in theaters on Friday, June 9 — features Davidson as the voice of one of Primes’ (Peter Cullen) friends Mirage. Voicing the character was an experience the comedian called “really exciting” as he has been a fan of the franchise for years.

“I’ve been going to these movies forever. I’m freaked out. I can’t believe I’m talking to you, doing this thing,” the King of Staten Island star told ET on the red carpet. “Bro, I’m full out of body here, so excited and just grateful. And everyone a part of it has been so nice. I’m just excited here.”

In May 2010, Us Weekly confirmed that Fox — who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — would not return for the franchise’s third film, 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Following reports that the actress was fired, a rep for Fox told Us that she “left on her own accord,” adding, “She wishes the franchise well.”

News of her departure came after she criticized the film’s director Michael Bay. In addition to telling Wonderland magazine that he was “a nightmare to work for,” Fox revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Bay, now 58, made her was his car as he filmed her during a Transformers audition — though she clarified in June 2020 that she was not undressed at the time and wasn’t made to do anything “that was extraneous from the material in the actual script.”

The Ambulance director, for his part, fired back at Fox’s initial comments by telling the Wall Street Journal that the New Girl alum still had “a lot of growing up to do,” adding, “You roll your eyes when you see statements like that and think, ‘Okay Megan, you can do whatever you want.’”

Her former costar Shia LaBeouf joined in on the feud in a June 2011 interview with GQ. “Criticism is one thing,” the Fury star, 36, told the outlet. “Then there’s public name-calling, which turns into high school bashing. Which you can’t do. She started s—talking our captain.”

Following her rise to stardom in the Transformers films, Fox went on to star in TV and film projects such as Jennifer’s Body, This Is 40, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. She began dating MGK in 2020 following her split from Green, 49, earlier that year.

Two years before MGK popped the question to the Night Teeth star, he agreed that Davidson would make a good best man if he and Fox were to ever get married. “Yeah, I’m down with that,” the “Emo Girl” singer said during a September 2020 episode of The Howard Stern Show after being asked if the Meet Cute star would be part of his nuptials.