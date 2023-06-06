Nailed it! Pete Davidson keeps up with the latest fashion trends.

The 29-year-old comedian attended the red carpet premiere of his new movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, on Monday, June 5, wearing a bright blue velour tracksuit. The ensemble included a zip-up jacket that was adorned with a graphic of the franchise’s famous autobot. Davidson teamed the loose-fitting piece with coordinating slouchy pants and metallic Asics sneakers.

He further accessorized with black sunglasses and a gray baseball cap.

Davidson’s ensemble was as timely as ever amid today’s obsession over the Y2K aesthetic. In addition to velour tracksuits — made popular by his ex Kim Kardashian and her pal Paris Hilton as well as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in the early 2000s — the style includes low-rise jeans, mixing prints and patterns, chunky sneakers, platforms and more.

The look saw a resurgence among Gen-Z TikTokers in 2020 and has maintained popularity ever since.

Davidson’s latest look comes after he showed off his fashion sense at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. For fashion’s biggest night, which honored the life and career of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the Saturday Night Live alum wore head-to-toe Fendi.

His getup included a long black coat, which he styled with a patterned shirt and dark leather pants. He finalized his look with black gloves, a dangling pendant necklaces, black shades and a bucket hat.

The King of Staten Island star made his Met Gala debut in September 2021, wearing a suit dress designed by Thom Browne and jewels from Fred Leighton. The garnet necklace he wore was reportedly chosen in honor of his father, Scott Davidson, who died in 2001 while responding to the September 11 terrorist attack in New York City.

The following year, Davidson attended the soirée with then-girlfriend Kardashian, 42, who made headlines in a vintage dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe. The Meet Cute actor later revealed that he first asked for Kardashian’s contact info when they crossed paths at the 2021 Met Gala.

At the 2022 celebration, Kardashian and Davidson — who were first linked in October 2021 and split in August 2022 — were spotted chatting alongside Usher.

The Skims founder, who wore a custom Schiaparelli dress with 50,000 real pearls, was photographed having a deep conversation with the “Yeah!” singer, 44, and the comedian.

Davidson, for his part, had a big grin on his face as he spoke with his ex-girlfriend, according to the picture obtained by Us Weekly.

“Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s glad they’re both very mature and handled the breakup like adults.”

Davidson is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders and Kardashian is taking time to focus on herself.