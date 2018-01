Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt Getting New Podcast (RADAR Online)

Chicago West’s Birth Certificate Revealed (OK! Magazine)

Meghan Edmonds Quits ‘RHOC’ (Star Magazine)

First Photos of Jason Statham in ‘The Meg’ (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!