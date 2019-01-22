If you’ve been touched by the love of a shelter pet, you know just how important it is that these animals be rescued and given a second chance at life. Rescue + Freedom Project’s #RescueLifestyle campaign is opening a platform to those who have a story to share — and for a good cause.

Do you find yourself looking for the next opportunity to share the story of how your four-legged friend joined your family? Now’s the time to take advantage of social media and tell your tale.

The organization’s hope is that supporters will be the voice of their pet and detail how — both the human and the animal — have had their lives changed through a rescue, promoting adopting vs. purchasing from pet stores and puppy mills.

All you have to do is take a 30-second Instagram or Twitter video putting into words your sidekick’s survival story, and of course, feel free to add what your animal BFF’s favorite hobby is now that they’re in a loving home.

When you’re finished with your video, simply tag @RescueFreedomProject and add the hashtag #RescueLifestyle. Beyond that, users are encouraged to mention three friends who can also help spread the word.

“The Rescue + Freedom Project is a US based nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing survivors of unique captivity and cruelty and telling their emotionally compelling stories to prompt social change and celebrate a #RescueLifestyle,” the mission statement for the organization reads. “Since 2010 the charity has been freeing survivors from laboratory experiments, senior and special needs animals from shelters, and victims of horrific abuse from around the world. No matter what the condition, the location, or the expense, the Rescue and Freedom Project stands at the ready to rescue, rehabilitate and repeat.”

To find out more about the work the Rescue + Freedom Project does, visit the website here. And don’t forget to share your story!

