For Mina Starsiak Hawk, the ending of HGTV’s Good Bones also marked the end of her relationship with costar Cory Miller.

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way, again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have. Cory and I are not on speaking terms,” Starsiak Hawk, 39, revealed while answering fan questions on her “Mina AF” podcast earlier this week. “I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I’ve known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

According to the HGTV star, there were “a couple [of] things that happened towards the end of [the show] that I, personally, decided that I can’t move on from and that I just don’t want that energy in my life.”

As for why she decided to unfollow Miller, 42, on Instagram, she explained: “So many people on social media follow people just ‘cus they want to see them fail or fall down or look fat in a picture or whatever it is. And I’m just not interested in that. I don’t want other people to do it to me. If y’all don’t like me, please, please, please unfollow [me]. Don’t hate-follow me.”

At the end of the day, Starsiak Hawk said it was the right move for her and Miler to “separate” themselves from each other’s worlds. “It’s [a] super bummer because I have, historically, had a great relationship with Cory,” she added. “And when things end particularly like they did, you know, people’s colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have the choice to make a different choice. And so, that’s what I did.”

Starsiak Hawk wrapped up the discussion with a disclaimer, telling listeners, “This is my life, this is my story, and I’m sure I’m an active participant in some negative storylines that other people have, as well. So, [I] just want to acknowledge that while I’m sharing my stuff, it’s not the whole story.”

Miller starred as one of Starsiak Hawk’s crew members on Good Bones. The series followed Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine — with whom she founded the business Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2007 — as they remodeled rundown homes across Indianapolis, Indiana. After seven years on TV, Good Bones wrapped up its eight-season run in October.

At the time, Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram to gush about the “amazing run” she and her family had on the show. “I want to thank our dedicated fans for their support throughout the years, and understand that this news may come as a disappointment. The privilege I have had of being part [of] something meaningful to so many fans over the years is one I cherish,” she wrote on October 19. “Things are definitely changing, but I’m excited for what the future holds, and the kinds of projects I’ll be able to take on.”

She also teased that Good Bones will not mark the end of her HGTV journey. “While we may not be filming for Good Bones as you have known it, we won’t be strangers to HGTV, and we already have exciting, fun new things in the works with them!” Starsiak Hawk revealed. “So don’t count us out yet! We’re growing and with growth comes change! I hope we can count on you all for the same support moving forward as you have so graciously given in the past. To new and exciting things!”