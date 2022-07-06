It’s over. Six months after getting engaged, Sabrina Soto confirmed her split from Dean Sheremet.

“Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️,” Soto, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 4.

Sheremet, 41, for his part, also took to social media to seemingly address how he is dealing with the major transition.

“In challenging times it’s so important to come back to your center. My body has been put under extreme stress lately and with @rebalancehealth I can feel the natural rhythms of my cortisol staying in check,” he captioned an Instagram partnership post on Saturday, July 2. “It’s time to focus on what I have control of, my abilities, my work ethic and my son. It’s time to get my mojo back!”

The former couple, who kept their romance low-key ahead of their breakup, announced their engagement late last year. “I said absolutely,” the HGTV star wrote alongside an Instagram selfie from the proposal in December 2021. The social media upload included a look at Soto’s rose-gold banded ring from David Alan.

The Michelin-star chef offered his own glimpse at their special moment. “Happy birthday SABRINA!” Sheremet captioned photos from the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. “I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).”

The “Dive Right In with Dean Sheremet” podcast host was previously married to LeAnn Rimes from 2002 to 2010. The duo called it quits amid the singer’s infamous affair with Eddie Cibrian. Rimes, 39, went on to tie the knot with Cibrian, 49, in 2011.

The trainer later moved on with Sarah Silver, to whom he was married from 2011 to 2016. Following his second divorce, Sheremet was linked to Vanessa Black and the pair got engaged in March 2018. The filmmaker welcomed their son, Atlas, five months later.

Ahead of her relationship with Sheremet, Soto dated Steve Grevemberg. The exes share daughter Olivia Gray, 6. In August 2020, the reality star took to social media to honor her former long-term boyfriend and confirm their split.

“Happy birthday to Steve! I know a lot of you got to know him on my weekly Facebook live and if you listen to my podcast, you know about the break up!” she captioned the Instagram post at the time. “If you would’ve told me when we split that we would be such close friends now, I wouldn’t have believed you. Not always, but for the most part, time heals. It’s also important to do inner work (obvi). Now, I’m so happy to be coparenting together. I’m also thrilled that Olivia gets to be with two parents who get along and laugh a lot.”

