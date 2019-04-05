Soldiering on. Hilaria Baldwin assured fans that she would be alright after revealing that she is “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

After thanking her supporters via Instagram on Friday, April 5, the yoga instructor, 35, shared her state of mind: “I want to assure you that I know I will be OK. I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all…being able to be open with you has been extremely healing. I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love.”

Expressing gratitude for her community, daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 10 months, whom she referred to as her “tiny partners,” the fitness guru said that she had found solace in the stories of others. “Thank you for making my world a brighter place and for your sharing,” she wrote. “I know that you didn’t have to and am humbled and honored by your openness. I don’t know about you, but I find it extremely comforting to know that I am not alone on this difficult journey.”

Baldwin also addressed critics of her revelation in an Instagram Story on Friday, explaining that she is building a community space and didn’t want anyone going through the same thing to read the comments and feel badly.

“I don’t care if you are one day pregnant or 9 months pregnant, you start to develop a connection as soon as you’re pregnant,” she said. “I have had a million children, and you just know that feeling. … If it means something to you, it matters.”

She continued: “Everybody just needs to calm down, stop being so judgey. Calm down, be nice. … You can never go wrong with being kind. You can never go wrong with being sweet and supportive.”

The actress finished her Stories off with a lengthy quote from Mother Teresa about forgiveness that read, “People are often unreasonable, irrational, and self-centered. Forgive them anyway.”

The Blind star also addressed those that were less-than-kind one day prior, posting a now-deleted screenshot of an exchange with a social media troll.

“Nothing is private anymore. … Good god you’re annoying,” the post read, to which Baldwin replied, “Why are you on my page? I would suggest that you go through and read even just a handful of comments from people who have experienced the same thing. And maybe your heart and compassion will grow.”

She captioned the shot: “Because this even exists too … and it’s not OK.”

On Thursday, April 4, Baldwin shared the sad news that she would likely not be giving birth to her fifth child with husband Alex Baldwin. (The Beetejuice actor, 61, also shares daughter Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

“The embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much,” she explained on an Instagram snap of herself cradling her belly in her underthings. “So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty… but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

The couple, who wed in June 2012, had not announced their pregnancy ahead of their miscarriage news.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!