The Scott family! It’s been years since Hilarie Burton and Chad Michael Murray have starred onscreen together — but the bond is still there.

“It’s our dude’s birthday!! Hope you are having the happiest day @chadmichaelmurray! How the hell have we known each other this long?!?” the Rural Diaries author, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 24, to celebrate Murray’s 39th birthday. “As many memories as we all have together, what I love most is NOW. I loved seeing you with your whole family this winter, watching you dance with your daughter on your shoulders and laughing with your wife backstage. (@rooeemer!!)”

The actress, whose character married Murray’s on One Tree Hill, posted four photos: first, one of the pair on Dawson’s Creek together in 2002; next, the duo on One Tree Hill in 2006; third, a selfie of the former costars from February 2020; and last, a photo of Murray with his wife, Sarah Roemer.

“We were such angsty kids, and now here we are. Tamed. Happy,” Burton continued in her caption. “It’s the comfort we were looking for our whole lives and I’m so happy you found yours. Give mama and babies a big ol hug from me. Morgans send love from the farm. Xoxoxo.”

Although the actors appeared in one episode of Dawson’s Creek together — Murray had a recurring role and Burton made a cameo — it wasn’t until the following year that One Tree Hill began, with the pair leading as Lucas Scott and Peyton Sawyer. Their characters had an on-off relationship, eventually getting married, having a child and leaving town. Both actors chose to exit the show in 2009.

The New York native and Roemer, 35, tied the knot in 2015 and share two children: a son, 5, and a daughter, 3.

Burton, for her part, married Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2019. They share a 10-year-old son, Gus, and a 2-year-old daughter, George.