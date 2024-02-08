Those Disney Channel bonds run deep.

A recent rainstorm couldn’t stop Hilary Duff from taking care of her longtime friend Ashley Tisdale. The pair orchestrated a sourdough bread meet-cute on Tuesday, February 6, with Duff, 36, meeting Tisdale, 38, at a Los Angeles gas station with her bread gift-wrapped for her fellow mom.

The two shared the adorable exchange, hug included, via Instagram this week, with Tisdale braving the elements to walk up to Duff’s window and grab the pink-wrapped package with a smile on her face.

“It’s a sourdough meet cute,” Duff’s caption read.

Related: Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now? There are so many stars that have appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies over the years — but what happened to some of the network’s biggest leading ladies? Us has the full rundown about what your favorite teen idols are up to now. From Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’s […]

Tisdale was just as eager to share the experience, captioning her Instagram Story with the line, “When Hilary Duff makes you her famous sourdough bread, you meet her halfway when the rain tried to keep you from it.”

And if you’re wondering, Tisdale gave the bread rave reviews. She posted another video on her Story, where she proclaimed in between bites, “It is so good. Unreal. So, so good.”

The pair have known each other for nearly two decades, with both emerging as Disney Channel stars in the early 2000s. Their friendship has blossomed during parenthood as Duff, a mom of three, and Tisdale, a mother of one, are in the same celebrity mom group along with Meghan Trainor and Mandy Moore.

Related: Hilary Duff Through the Years See the Lizzie McGuire star grow up in front of our eyes

The Lizzie McGuire star spoke to InStyle last August about taking charge of the group, which she insists does not require celebrity status for membership. “I feel like I was kind of the ring leader because I’ve had children before, and all of them were on their first child,” Duff said. “We’re obviously very tight, and we have our true thread that lives on, but now everyone is starting school and has their own schedules.”

Duff confirmed in December 2023 that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Matthew Koma.

Duff has been making sourdough since at least the pandemic — a hobby thousands picked up around that time — and seems to have gotten quite good at it. Good enough, at least, for her friend to navigate a rare rainy day in L.A. for a loaf.

Judging by the photos and her reaction, Tisdale seems to have made the right choice. Us just might need to sample some to confirm.