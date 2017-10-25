Hilary Duff Leaves Kiss Mark on Matthew Koma’s Cheek in Cute Video

🍣🙎🏻‍♂️💋💋💋. . A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Kisses for Koma. Hilary Duff shared an adorable video of herself and on-again boyfriend Matthew Koma on Tuesday, October 24.

In the Boomerang clip, the coupling appear to be out on a sushi dinner date. The Younger actress turned Koma’s head to reveal a kissing lipstick mark on his cheek.

As previously reported, Duff and the music producer made their red carpet debut at a pre-SAG Award party in January. They split in April after several months of dating, but recently reconciled.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted holding hands in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood on October 15. He also attended her 30th birthday party just weeks prior.

Duff was previously married to retired hockey player Mike Comrie. The exes, who are parents of 5-year-old son Luca, split in 2014 after nearly four years of marriage.

“I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca. It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another,'” Duff told Redbook magazine in March. “Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him. I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!'”

