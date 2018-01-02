One big, happy family! Hoda Kotb was named the new coanchor of the Today show on Tuesday, January 2, just over a month after NBC News fired Matt Lauer over allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The cohosts of the morning show took to Twitter soon after Tuesday’s announcement to congratulate Kotb on her new role.

“So happy for my dear friend @hodakotb !! Congratulations on being named the new Co Anchor of @TODAYshow !! Nobody does it better!!” tweeted Kathie Lee Gifford, who will continue to cohost the fourth hour of Today with Kotb, 53, as they have since 2008.

So happy for my dear friend @hodakotb !! Congratulations on being named the new Co Anchor of @TODAYshow !! Nobody does it better!! — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) January 2, 2018

Al Roker shared a selfie with Kotb and coanchor Savannah Guthrie. “A hearty #congratulations to @hodakotb officially our new @TODAYshow #cohost with @SavannahGuthrie,” the weatherman, 63, captioned the photo.

Carson Daly tweeted, “Congrats @hodakotb on your well deserved promotion! We love you!” And Jenna Bush Hager wrote, “Best way to start the year! Congrats @hodakotb.”

Congrats @hodakotb on your well deserved promotion! We love you! #SavannahHodaTODAY — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) January 2, 2018

Best way to start the year! Congrats @hodakotb https://t.co/gYwh4awRaJ — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 2, 2018

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer tweeted, “What a way to start 2018! So so happy for my friend and colleague @hodakotb as she sits alongside another friend and colleague @SavannahGuthrie Two of the brightest stars to wake up to on @TODAYshow every morning!” And Megyn Kelly wrote, “Congrats to the awesome and talented @hodakotb on her well-deserved new role as co-anchor of @TODAYshow. Love you Hoda!”

What a way to start 2018! So so happy for my friend and colleague @hodakotb as she sits alongside another friend and colleague @SavannahGuthrie Two of the brightest stars to wake up to on @TODAYshow every morning! #SavannahHodaTODAY https://t.co/KxFGanvTcP — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) January 2, 2018

Congrats to the awesome and talented @hodakotb on her well-deserved new role as co-anchor of @TODAYshow. Love you Hoda! #SavannahHodaTODAY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 2, 2018

As for Guthrie? Well, the 46-year-old couldn’t be more excited to sit alongside Kotb. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled,” she gushed at the top of Tuesday’s show. “You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this.”

As previously reported, Lauer, 60, was fired by NBC News chairman Andrew Lack on November 28. The Today show veteran issued an apology two days later and admitted there was “enough truth” in some of the allegations made against him. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!