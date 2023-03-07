Hoda Kotb Thanks Fans for Support After Daughter Hope's Health Scare

Truly grateful. Hoda Kotb thanked her fans for their messages of support after her daughter Hope’s recent health scare.

“I have read your notes … your posts … thank you,” the Today show anchor, 58, tweeted on Tuesday, March 7. “Means more than you will ever know xo.”

The Oklahoma native returned to her post on the NBC morning show on Monday, March 6, after a lengthy absence from the live tapings. Kotb revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Hope, had been in the hospital. The children’s book author shares Hope and daughter Haley Joy, 6, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“My youngest [daughter], Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Kotb explained to cohost Savannah Guthrie. “I’m so grateful she’s home. … I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

The Where We Belong author got visibly emotional as she shared her thanks for the medical professionals who cared for her Hope during her hospital stay. “You know what I realized, too, Savannah? When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out,” Kotb said, holding back tears. “I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family.”

Later in the episode, Kotb said that Hope is back at home and doing well. “She’s vibrant and brilliant,” the proud mom added. “I’m over the moon that she’s home.”

Before her Monday return, Kotb had appeared in pre-taped segments that aired on February 20 and March 3. On March 1, Craig Melvin revealed that his colleague was absent from the show taking care of a personal matter.

“We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she’s home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery,” Melvin, 43, explained at the time. “And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

That same day, Jenna Bush Hager shared her love for her cohost while introducing substitute anchor Willie Geist. “We just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK. She’s just got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” the Sisters First coauthor, 41, said. “We adore her, we’re sending our love to her, and she’s going to be back, right here, very, very soon.”