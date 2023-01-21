Sharing her insight. Holly Madison opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things even her biggest fans might not know.

The former Playboy model, 43, has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes facts with fans recently. Madison started rewatching Girls Next Door with Bridget Marquardt on their “Girls Next Level” podcast.

“I had been doing reviews of Girls Next Door for my YouTube channel, and I kept sending her voice notes, like, ‘Oh my God, do you remember this?’ Or ‘Oh my god, I’m watching the show and I’m seeing it with new eyes and now I realize this was going on. Do you remember that?'” she recalled while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month. “We would have these long conversations and I [realized] this should really just be a podcast ’cause there’s only so much you can say by yourself when you have two different viewpoints that can corroborate things or share different views on things, it’s so much more interesting. So it was really very organic.”

Madison is not just podcasting. She’ll host the ID series’ The Playboy Murders and explore the stories of homicide victims who had connections to the famed magazine.

“When I was approached about doing this show, I was given a deck with a description of all the cases in it. I was really compelled by it because not only are these extremely interesting cases and all six are very different, but I had never even heard of most of these cases,” she revealed to Us. “I thought I knew everything about Playboy history and everything that happened to every playmate, but I’d never heard of these. So I was extremely intrigued and I knew this was the type of the show that I would wanna watch whether or not I was involved. So that was a definite yes for me.”

The Playboy Murders will premiere on Monday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET and will be available the same day on Discovery+.

Scroll down to learn 25 things you didn’t know about Madison:

1. My favorite places in Las Vegas are the Haunted Museum and the Golden Steer Steakhouse.

2. My No. 1 beauty trick is IPL facials. They make my skin look smooth.

3. I’m really good at baking.

4. My first car was a Honda Prelude.

5. My favorite room in my home is the library.

6. My most starstruck moment was when I met Hunter S. Thompson. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is one of my favorite books.

7. I have a year-round Star Wars-themed Christmas tree in my house.

8. My favorite item in my wardrobe is a bra that Marilyn Monroe once owned. I don’t wear it, but I suppose it still counts.

9. I’m dying to visit Scotland and go to all of the haunted places.

10. My go-to snack is a trail mix I make, which is basically just almonds and Catalina Crunch.

11. I assign funny photos to my closest contacts in my phone.

12. On Sunday afternoons, I’m typically with my kids — either baking, doing crafts or going on an outing.

13. My first crush was Pee-wee Herman.

14. I can’t pick a favorite book, but one I’ve reread so many times is I’m With the Band by Pamela Des Barres. I love how she writes about Los Angeles in the ’60s.

15. A common misconception about me is that I’m single. I’m not.

16. In an alternate universe, I would like to write gothic pulp novels from my home, which would be a castle on a hill.

17. My favorite cheat meal is a funnel cake from Disneyland.

18. Sometimes I trip out on the fact that my dog has known me longer than half the people in my life.

19. I’d like to write a children’s book, but I have yet to get around to it.

20. I often use Atlas Obscura to find fun places to take my kids. [She shares daughter Rainbow Aurora, 10, and son Forest Leonardo, 6, with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella.]

21. My kids are obsessed with pirates and American Girl dolls, which I love.

22. Casino is my favorite movie. I love Sharon Stone in it.

23. My favorite TikTok dance is the one [inspired by] Wednesday. I love anything involving a stoic face.

24. My nighttime skin regimen includes cleansing with a tea tree oil face wash, using the NuFace mini and a retinol.

25. My favorite photo shoot I’ve ever done is the one where I got to model some of Marilyn Monroe’s clothes for an auction [in 2009]. It was a dream come true!