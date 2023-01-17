Doing what’s best for her family. Holly Madison opened up about her children and how she and ex-husband Pasquale Rotella are tackling coparenting.

“I’m really lucky to be coparenting with somebody who also understands that all they want is what’s best for the kids,” the Girls Next Door alum, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere of her new Investigation Discovery show The Playboy Murders.

She continued: “And I think if both coparents are approaching it from that level, you can never go wrong. But unfortunately, not everybody’s that lucky. Sometimes you’re dealing with people who really have issues or people who don’t understand that or people who wanna use the kids as like pawns or leverage. I think as long as you’re approaching it as far as you just want what’s best for the kids, that’s all you can do.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2013 and share daughter Rainbow Aurora, 10, and son Forest Leonardo, 6. In September 2018, Us confirmed that the twosome filed for divorce and the paperwork was finalized six months later.

While speaking to Us, the Oregon native couldn’t help but rave about her little ones and their current interests.

“My daughter really loves surfing and animals. She’s just a super caring, super active person,” she gushed. “And my son is obsessed with pirates and he is just like super hyper. He’s a big entertainer. Loves to make everybody laugh.”

Despite her split from Rotella, 48, they remain on good terms and praised him for how great of a dad he is to their children.

“Honestly, I have it really easy,” she shared. “My kids are really healthy, they have a really great hands-on dad, you know, I have no complaints.”

At the time of their separation, the Insomniac Events CEO made a statement about his ex-wife, which Madison shared via her Instagram.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella wrote. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity. Holly is a talented woman and beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

In addition to raising her family, the TV personality also signed on to host and produce ID’s new true crime series, The Playboy Murders.

“I thought I knew everything about Playboy history and everything that happened to every playmate, but I’d never heard of these,” she told Us. “So I was extremely intrigued and I knew this was the type of show that I would wanna watch whether or not I was involved.”

Death by Fame premieres on ID Monday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by The Playboy Murders at 10 p.m. ET. Both series will stream the same day on Discovery+.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi