Holly Madison’s estranged husband, Pasquale Rotella, still has plenty of love for her. The businessman took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 25, to confirm that he and the model have called it quits.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella, 44, wrote alongside a photo of him and Madison, 38, at an amusement park with their 5-year-old daughter, Rainbow, and 2-year-old son, Forest.

“First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity,” he continued. “Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

The Insomniac Events CEO acknowledged that the split “was not an easy decision.”

“Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids,” he concluded. “We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

Madison has yet to publicly address the news.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Rotella filed for divorce from the Girls Next Door alum on August 31 after nearly five years of marriage. The records were sealed a week after the filing.

Madison and Rotella began dating in 2011 after her split from Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in September 2017. She and the Electric Daisy Carnival founder tied the knot at Disneyland in October 2013.

